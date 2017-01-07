ACCRA Jan 7 Nana Akufo-Addo was sworn in as
Ghana's president on Saturday in a ceremony attended by dozens
of African leaders, sealing a rare peaceful transfer of power in
a region plagued by political crises.
Akufo-Addo, 72, a former opposition leader, defeated
incumbent John Dramani Mahama in elections a month ago.
The major cocoa and gold exporter is half-way through a
three-year aid programme with the International Monetary Fund to
fix an economy dogged by high public debt and inflation.
(Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Tim Cocks and John
Stonestreet)