ACCRA, July 24 Ghana's President John Atta Mills has died, according to a statement sent by the president's office to Reuters on Tuesday.

"It is with a heavy heart...that we announce the sudden and untimely death of the president of the Republic of Ghana," the statement said.

It said the president, 68, died a few hours after being taken ill but no further details were given. (Reporting by Kwassi Kpodo; Writing by David Lewis; Editing by Michael Roddy)