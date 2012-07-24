* John Dramani Mahama, 53, sworn in to replace dead leader
* Death came after Mills taken ill, president's office says
* Mills, 68, had won international praise for stable rule
(Updates with vice president sworn in, adds reaction)
By Kwasi Kpodo
ACCRA, July 24 Ghana's President John Atta
Mills, who won international praise for presiding over a stable
model democracy in Africa, died suddenly on Tuesday and his
vice-president was quickly sworn in to replace him at the helm
of the oil, gold and cocoa producer.
Mills had celebrated his 68th birthday on Saturday and his
unexpected death came months before he was due to stand for
re-election in December as head of the world's No. 2 cocoa
grower, which is also a major African gold producer.
"It is with a heavy heart ... that we announce the sudden
and untimely death of the president of the Republic of Ghana,"
the president's office said. It added that Mills had died a few
hours after being taken ill, but gave no further details.
A presidential aide, who asked not to be named, said the
president had complained of pains on Monday evening and had died
early on Tuesday afternoon when his condition worsened.
In line with Ghana's constitution, Vice-President John
Dramani Mahama, who is 53, took the oath of office as head of
state before a sombre parliament hours after the announcement of
Mills' death. Mahama will serve as caretaker president until the
elections at the end of the year.
Analysts hailed this as a sign that the country's political
institutions were solid and working smoothly.
"With Ghana's reputation for stability, having seen two
peaceful transitions in government following elections in 2000
and 2008, the strength of Ghana's institutions are likely to see
the country in good stead," said Razia Khan, head of Africa
research at Standard Chartered.
"As such, market volatility related to near-term uncertainty
is likely to be limited," she added.
Amid swirling rumours about his ill health, Mills had
returned from medical checks in the United States a few weeks
ago. Some reports by local newspapers speculated he had throat
cancer, other reports mentioned a sinus-related affliction.
Ghana's election commission said December's presidential and
parliamentary elections would go ahead as planned.
OBAMA PAYS TRIBUTE
Some analysts questioned whether Mills' death might open up
a presidential candidacy battle inside the ruling National
Democratic Congress party before the elections. The party will
hold an emergency congress to elect a new presidential candidate
to contest the vote.
"Elections will have to be held soon and one does not know
what the new president will decide, in particular in terms of
resource nationalism. Elections are always a factor of
instability in Africa," said Martin Bauwens, managing director
of Johannesburg-based mine consultancy MJB Consulting.
Producers in Africa's second largest gold producer have
raised concerns about government moves to raise the corporate
mining tax to 35 percent from 25 percent and to introduce a 10
percent windfall tax as well.
Ghana's state and private radio and TV channels suspended
regular programming and played patriotic songs between messages
of condolence, urging Ghanaians to unite in a time of grief.
U.S. President Barack Obama, who had received Mills in the
Oval Office in March and praised him and his country as "a
good-news story" in Africa, also sent his condolences.
"He helped promote economic growth in Ghana in the midst of
challenging global circumstances and strengthened Ghana's strong
tradition of democracy ... He was also a strong advocate for
human rights and for the fair treatment of all Ghanaians," Obama
said in a statement from the White House.
Trained as a lawyer and taxation expert, Mills had overseen
Ghana's emergence as one of Africa's newest oil producers two
years ago, earning respect at home and abroad for his economic
policies and commitment to democracy and good governance.
Ghana has seen democratic elections decide its leadership no
fewer than four times since the last military coup in 1981, a
rare feat in a region where power is still just as often
determined by the bullet as by the ballot.
The new caretaker president, Mahama, has just published a
book entitled "My First Coup d'Etat: And Other True Stories from
the Lost Decades of Africa", a memoir of his early years in the
often turbulent events that followed Ghana's 1957 independence
from Britain.
(Additional reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa and Ed Stoddard in
Johannesburg, Matt Spetalnick in Washington; Writing by David
Lewis and Pascal Fletcher; Editing by Andrew Osborn)