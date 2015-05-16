ACCRA May 16 Thousands of Ghanaians marched
peacefully through parts of the capital Accra to protest the
government's failure to solve a three-year long electric power
crisis that has sapped businesses and hindered economic growth.
The march, organised by Ghanaian celebrities and artistes,
drew a gathering of academics, civil servants and private
business people which stretched half a kilometre through the
streets of the city's eastern districts.
The marchers, draped in black and red, held kerosene torches
and candles as they chanted anti-government slogans.
Among them was a man carrying a table-top refrigerator which
he said was damaged by frequent power cuts.
Economic growth in Ghana, once a favourite of investors in
Africa, has been slowed by fiscal crisis that forced the
government to seek International Monetary Fund support and
undermined its reputation abroad for financial management.
But it is the energy crisis that has crippled businesses at
home and angered ordinary Ghanaians. Currently, the electricity
company provides power for 12 hours out of a 36-hour cycle.
"We are saying that three years is more than enough to solve
this crisis - it's taking a toll on our livelihood," said Yvonne
Nelson, convener of the march.
The government has blamed the problem on unmatched power
demand over the years. It outlined plans to deploy emergency
power barges and build additional plants to raise installed
capacity by more than 3,000 megawatts to 5,000 by 2017.
(Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Dominic Evans)