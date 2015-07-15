(Adds details, quote)
By Kwasi Kpodo
ACCRA, July 15 The Bank of Ghana's Monetary
Policy Committee (MPC) kept its main policy rate unchanged at
22.0 percent as expected on Wednesday, citing improvement in the
West African nation's inflation outlook as the local cedi
currency rallies.
The cocoa- and oil-producing country is under a three-year
aid program worth $918 million with the International Monetary
Fund (IMF) to restore fiscal balance to an economy dogged by a
deficit, a debt-to-GDP level close to 70 percent and rising
inflation.
The bank raised the policy rate in May by 100 basis points
in a consistent monetary tightening stance to curb inflation
while maintaining growth as the country's macro-economic
position has deteriorated.
Governor Henry Kofi Wampah said the committee observed that
although inflation expectations were still elevated, the
pressures in the outlook for the medium-term were waning.
"This is as a result of the tight monetary policy stance,
continuing fiscal consolidation and the recent recovery of the
cedi," Wampah said.
The cedi was trading at 3.31 to the dollar at midday on
Wednesday, its highest rally since January.
Ghana's monetary policy mainly targets inflation and
analysts had expected the central bank to hold the rate.
Annual consumer price inflation GHCPIY=ECI rose to 17.1
percent in June from 16.9 percent the previous month triggered
by the depreciation of the cedi and higher transportation costs,
the statistics office said on Wednesday.
Ghana enjoyed years of sustained growth at around 8 percent
on the back of its exports but the economy has suffered because
of the fiscal crisis and a fall in commodity prices.
In order to improve liquidity in the foreign exchange
market, the Bank confirmed that it would open two-year domestic
debt auctions to foreign investors, as Reuters had previously
reported.
Wampah also said the MPC had asked the Bank of Ghana to
introduce additional measures to streamline monetary operations.
This will include merging the monetary policy rate with the
reverse repo rate within 30 days to improve transmission
mechanism.
It added that the merger of the rate would be immediately
followed by the introduction of a 7-day reverse repo instrument
in the money market to offer more flexibility in the liquidity
management of banks.
Please click here for the full MPC statement:here%20Press%20Release%20-%20July%202015.pdf
