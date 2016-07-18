(Adds quotes, details)
ACCRA, July 18 Ghana's central bank held its
benchmark policy rate at 26.0 percent on Monday because the
risks to growth and the prospect of inflation are in balance,
Governor Abdul-Nashiru Issahaku said.
The West African state is battling to restore rapid growth
and contain fiscal problems by following a three-year aid
programme with the IMF that aims to reduce public debt and bring
down the fiscal deficit and inflation.
"Headline inflation is likely to move within the medium-term
target band of 8 percent plus or minus 2 percent in the third
quarter of 2017, against earlier projections of mid-2017,"
Issahaku told reporters. It is the fourth time the rate has been
held since November 2015.
Issahaku, who took office in April, said anticipated inflows
from annual cocoa loans and a planned Eurobond in the last
quarter would help boost the bank's assets in support of the
local currency.
"We see the exchange rate remaining stable and not deviating
from the current expectations," he said of the local cedi
currency, which has depreciated 3.3 percent to the dollar since
January compared to 26 percent last year.
One inflation risk is an anticipated rise in petroleum
prices which could affect transport costs and utility tariffs,
Issahaku said.
