ACCRA, July 18 Ghana's central bank held its benchmark policy rate at 26.0 percent on Monday because the risks to growth and the prospect of inflation are in balance, Governor Abdul-Nashiru Issahaku said.

The West African state is battling to restore rapid growth and contain fiscal problems by following a three-year aid programme with the IMF that aims to reduce public debt and bring down the fiscal deficit and inflation.

"Headline inflation is likely to move within the medium-term target band of 8 percent plus or minus 2 percent in the third quarter of 2017, against earlier projections of mid-2017," Issahaku told reporters. It is the fourth time the rate has been held since November 2015.

Issahaku, who took office in April, said anticipated inflows from annual cocoa loans and a planned Eurobond in the last quarter would help boost the bank's assets in support of the local currency.

"We see the exchange rate remaining stable and not deviating from the current expectations," he said of the local cedi currency, which has depreciated 3.3 percent to the dollar since January compared to 26 percent last year.

One inflation risk is an anticipated rise in petroleum prices which could affect transport costs and utility tariffs, Issahaku said.