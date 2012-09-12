ACCRA, Sept 12 The rate-setting committee of the Bank of Ghana decided on Wednesday to keep its prime interest rate unchanged at 15 percent, acting bank Governor Henry Kofi Wampah told a news conference.

The decision was in line with the predictions of analysts, who expected the bank to hold the rate in order to consolidate liquidity mopping and ward off inflationary pressures ahead of elections in December. (Reporting Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Joe Bavier)