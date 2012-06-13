(Adds link to full statement, no change to text)

* BOG hikes prime rate 50 bps to 15 pct

* Cenbank says sees upside risk to inflation

* Says risks outweighed the downside risk to growth

By Kwasi Kpodo

ACCRA, June 13 The Bank of Ghana's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) announced on Wednesday a decision to raise the prime interest rate by 50 basis points to 15 percent, the third rate hike this year as it seeks to fend off mounting inflation and stabilize the local cedi currency.

The bank's governor Kwesi Amissah-Arthur said the MPC was of the view that risks to the inflation outlook in the key cocoa, gold and oil producing economy were on the upside, underscored by exchange rate depreciation, domestic financing of the fiscal deficit and energy subsidies.

"The MPC noted that the upside risk to inflation outweighed the downside risk to growth and has therefore decided to increase the policy rate from 14.5 percent to 15 percent," Amissah-Arthur said.

"On the other hand, the weakening of both business and consumer confidence and tightening credit stance on households and enterprises could pose downside risks to the growth outlook," he added.

Analysts had expected the bank to boost rates by a full 100 basis points.

"I think the MPC was torn between hiking or doing nothing as market interest rates have gone ahead to do what the prime rate should do. They literally decided to do a bit of both," said Kobla Nyaletey of Barclays Bank.

Ghana's annual inflation rose to 9.3 percent in May from 9.1 percent the month before, the statistics office said on Wednesday, highlighting growing price pressures in the West African economy.

Record weakness in Ghana's cedi currency has fuelled price increases in the country and led the Bank of Ghana to tighten monetary policy, alter bank reserve requirements and reintroduce several bonds.

The cedi has depreciated by 15.1 pct vs dollar in the first five months of the year, the bank said.

"In a sense, the pick up in inflation in May is now somewhat irrelevant as real rates of return on GHS-denominated fixed income instruments are in robust positive territory," said Samir Gadio at Standard Bank.

"The surge in fixed income rates in recent weeks is consistent with the authorities' desire to mop up liquidity and boost the incentive to hold GHS assets, but also to reduce aggregate demand and protect the exchange rate," he said. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Writing by Richard Valdmanis and Bate Felix; Editing by Richard Valdmanis, Ron Askew)