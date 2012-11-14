ACCRA Nov 14 The rate-setting committee of the
Bank of Ghana said on Wednesday it held its prime interest rate
unchanged at 15 percent, marking its third consecutive decision
to hold the rate steady since June.
The bank's decision, announced by acting bank governor Henry
Kofi Wampah at a news conference, came after the West African
nation's statistics office said Ghana's annual consumer price
inflation fell for the second consecutive month to 9.2 percent
in October from 9.4 percent the month before.
(Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Writing by Bate Felix)