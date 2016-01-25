BRIEF-Uniti Group says preliminary Q1 revenue of $210 mln to $212 mln
* Says preliminary q1 revenue between $210 million to $212 million - sec filing
ACCRA Jan 25 Ghana's central bank kept its benchmark policy rate at 26 percent on Monday citing moderation in the pace of consumer inflation, its governor Henry Kofi Wampah said.
The West African nation is under a three-year aid program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to restore fiscal balance to an economy dogged by high fiscal deficits and a distressing public debt, with consumer inflation consistently above government target. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; editing by Edward McAllister)
* Says preliminary q1 revenue between $210 million to $212 million - sec filing
BRASILIA, April 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer said on Monday some of his cabinet ministers are likely to resign after being placed under investigation in a massive corruption probe, as he seeks to draw a line under a scandal threatening his sweeping fiscal reforms.