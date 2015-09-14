MOVES-Bank of Cyprus CEO Hourican extends stay until end-2018
LONDON, March 28 (IFR) - Bank of Cyprus said John Hourican will remain as its chief executive until the end of 2018, once again extending his stay.
ACCRA, Sept 14 The Bank of Ghana raised its main policy rate by 100 basis points to 25.0 percent on Monday to offset the risk of inflation, its governor Henry Kofi Wampah said.
The West African nation started a three-year aid program worth $918 million with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in April to restore fiscal balance to an economy dogged by a high fiscal deficit, a debt-to-GDP level close to 70 percent, and a falling currency. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Daniel Flynn)
SAO PAULO, March 28 Profit at Caixa Econômica Federal will rise this year as cost controls and stricter credit risk assessment allow Brazil's largest mortgage lender to scale down loan-loss provisions, Chief Executive Officer Gilberto Occhi said on Tuesday.