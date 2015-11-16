BRIEF-General Electric CEO Jeff Immelt says U.S. still has much to gain from globalization
* GE CEO Jeff Immelt says maintaining healthy US-China relationship is most important geopolitical issue today
ACCRA Nov 16 The Bank of Ghana raised its main policy rate by 100 basis points to 26.0 percent on Monday to offset the risk of inflation, its governor Henry Kofi Wampah said.
The West African nation is under a three-year aid program worth $918 million with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to restore fiscal balance to an economy dogged by a high fiscal deficit, a debt-to-GDP level close to 70 percent, and a falling currency. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Joe Bavier)
* GE CEO Jeff Immelt says maintaining healthy US-China relationship is most important geopolitical issue today
TORONTO, March 30 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said on Thursday it has raised its takeover offer for PrivateBancorp Inc by 20 percent to about $4.9 billion, after some of the Chicago-based lender's shareholders opposed an initial bid.