ACCRA May 22 Ghana's central bank lowered its benchmark interest rate on Monday by 100 basis points to 22.5 percent, citing a downward trend in inflation towards medium term targets of 8 percent plus or minus 2 percentage points, Governor Ernest Addison said.

The cut, which economists had expected, reflected lower risks to inflation despite a rise in the figure to 13.0 percent in April due to higher petroleum prices, Addison told a news conference.

