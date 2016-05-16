ACCRA May 16 The governor of the Bank of Ghana, Abdul-Nashiru Issahaku, told journalists on Monday he was concerned about a gradual rise in food inflation since August 2014.

Food inflation rose to 8.4 percent in April from 8.3 in March, while non-food inflation dipped to 24.8 percent in April from 25.7 percent in March, according to the Statistical Service. (Reporting by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Makini Brice)