UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ACCRA May 16 The governor of the Bank of Ghana, Abdul-Nashiru Issahaku, told journalists on Monday he was concerned about a gradual rise in food inflation since August 2014.
Food inflation rose to 8.4 percent in April from 8.3 in March, while non-food inflation dipped to 24.8 percent in April from 25.7 percent in March, according to the Statistical Service. (Reporting by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Makini Brice)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources