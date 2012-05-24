* BNP, StanChart to provide financing

TEMA, Ghana, May 24 Ghana's only oil refinery has secured some $900 million in financing from banks BNP Paribas and Standard Chartered to help it clear its debt backlog and purchase crude oil supplies, its manager said on Thursday.

It is the second multi-million dollar bailout since 2010 for the 45,000 barrel-per-day plant, which has run only intermittently for years due to trouble securing credit to line up a steady supply of crude shipments.

Tema Oil Refinery Managing Director Ato Ampiah said BNP Paribas will provide $750 million in financing, $450 million of which will be used to pay off debts, while Standard Chartered will provide $150 million. Details on the terms of the financing were not immediately available.

"We will soon put the rest of the details out, but what is important now is that we have reached an agreement with them," Ampiah said.

The oil refinery typically imports crude oil from Nigeria, because it requires an upgrade to run domestically produced oil from Ghana's offshore Jubilee field.

The plant's most recent shutdown was on Wednesday - the second outage in as many months due to a lack of feedstock - though Ampiah said it was expected to restart by Friday as new supplies become available.

"We have been able to raise some facility for crude now and we are paying for a parcel of 300,000 barrels of crude that has been sitting in our tanks. With this we are preparing to restart this evening or tomorrow at the latest," he said.

TOR rents out tank storage on the refinery premises.

The government paid nearly $316 million to TOR's main creditor Ghana Commercial Bank in 2010, clearing about half of the refinery's debt at the time, but officials have said the plant continued to have trouble securing lines of credit.

Ghana sacked TOR's previous director Kwame Ampofo in the midst of its debt troubles in 2010, and frequent shutdowns at the plant triggered worker protests.

Ampiah said last month that the refinery was undergoing upgrade work to its boilers, allowing them to run on cheaper gas instead of oil. A senior energy ministry official told Reuters in May the government hoped to further upgrade the plant and expand its capacity. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Writing by David Lewis and Richard Valdmanis, editing by William Hardy)