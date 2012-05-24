* BNP, StanChart to provide financing
* Plant seen restarting by Friday
* Gov't hoping to upgrade refinery
TEMA, Ghana, May 24 Ghana's only oil refinery
has secured some $900 million in financing from banks BNP
Paribas and Standard Chartered to help it clear its debt backlog
and purchase crude oil supplies, its manager said on Thursday.
It is the second multi-million dollar bailout since 2010 for
the 45,000 barrel-per-day plant, which has run only
intermittently for years due to trouble securing credit to line
up a steady supply of crude shipments.
Tema Oil Refinery Managing Director Ato Ampiah said BNP
Paribas will provide $750 million in financing, $450 million of
which will be used to pay off debts, while Standard Chartered
will provide $150 million. Details on the terms of the financing
were not immediately available.
"We will soon put the rest of the details out, but what is
important now is that we have reached an agreement with them,"
Ampiah said.
The oil refinery typically imports crude oil from Nigeria,
because it requires an upgrade to run domestically produced oil
from Ghana's offshore Jubilee field.
The plant's most recent shutdown was on Wednesday - the
second outage in as many months due to a lack of feedstock -
though Ampiah said it was expected to restart by Friday as new
supplies become available.
"We have been able to raise some facility for crude now and
we are paying for a parcel of 300,000 barrels of crude that has
been sitting in our tanks. With this we are preparing to restart
this evening or tomorrow at the latest," he said.
TOR rents out tank storage on the refinery premises.
The government paid nearly $316 million to TOR's main
creditor Ghana Commercial Bank in 2010, clearing about half of
the refinery's debt at the time, but officials have said the
plant continued to have trouble securing lines of credit.
Ghana sacked TOR's previous director Kwame Ampofo in the
midst of its debt troubles in 2010, and frequent shutdowns at
the plant triggered worker protests.
Ampiah said last month that the refinery was undergoing
upgrade work to its boilers, allowing them to run on cheaper gas
instead of oil. A senior energy ministry official told Reuters
in May the government hoped to further upgrade the plant and
expand its capacity.
(Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Writing by David Lewis and Richard
Valdmanis, editing by William Hardy)