By Kwasi Kpodo
| ACCRA, June 7
ACCRA, June 7 A Liberia-flagged oil tanker has
gone missing off the coast of Ghana and a senior port official
told Reuters on Saturday the captain sent a distress call to say
the vessel was attacked by pirates.
The Liberia-flagged MT Fair Artemis last made contact with
its manager, Fairdeal Group S.A., at 6 p.m. (1800 GMT) on
Wednesday when it was operating off the coast of Ghana, the
company said. The ship failed to make contact the next day.
Pirate attacks jumped by a third off the coast of West
Africa last year, pushing up insurance costs for shipping firms
operating in a key commodities export hub.
"Our primary concern ... is for the safety of those on board
the vessel. We would like to assure their families and all
stakeholders that we are fully committed to returning the crew
and vessel to a safe port," said Fairdeal fleet director John
Gray in a statement.
A spokesperson for the company said on Saturday the ship
remained missing but gave no further details.
A senior official at the port in Tema, east of Ghana's
capital, told Reuters: "We had a distress call from the master
of the ship yesterday (Friday) saying he was 36 nautical miles
away from our waters after he was hijacked and looted in
Togolese waters early Wednesday."
The official declined to be identified.
West African piracy has its roots in an uprising in
Nigeria's oil-rich Niger Delta that has given rise to criminal
networks. Gangs target cargo, which is often fuel, and rob or
kidnap crew members.
The gangs threaten oil security in the Gulf of Guinea beyond
Nigeria including in Ghana and Ivory Coast, where offshore
discoveries have sparked interest from international oil firms
and prompted efforts to turn the zone into an oil and gas hub.
There are signs the pirates are growing more daring as they
attacked a tanker in January off the coast of Angola and sailed
it to the Nigerian coast in what was the most southerly attack
on record.
A spokesman for Ghana's armed forces said the Navy were on
the lookout for the vessel, which was built in 2009.
(Additional reporting by Matthew Mpoke Bigg in Accra and
Jonathan Saul in London; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)