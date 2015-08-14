ACCRA Aug 14 Ghana's doctors unanimously agreed
on Friday to extend their strike for two weeks while pressing
government for a formal document to define their conditions of
service, a senior leader for the Ghana Medical Association union
told reporters.
The strike, under which doctors refuse to see out-patients
or admit new in-patients, is an early challenge to the
government's adherence to an International Monetary Fund
programme designed to restore economic stability.
