ACCRA Aug 7 Doctors in Ghana's public health
facilities withdrew emergency services on Friday to back their
demand for improved allowances and other non-salary benefits,
union leaders said in a move that presents a litmus test for the
government's fiscal sustainability.
Ghana, which exports cocoa, oil and gold, is under a
three-year aid program with the International Monetary Fund to
stabilize its economy, dogged by slowing growth, widening debt
and a stubbornly high budget deficit partly attributed to a
heavy public wage bill in the last election year.
Beginning Friday, some 2,000 doctors would only attend to
in-patients, Kwabena Opoku Adusei, president of the Ghana
Medical Association (GMA) said. The action would mostly affect
the poor and underprivileged who depend solely on public health
care.
Adusei said doctors would embark on a full strike on Aug. 14
if negotiations with the government failed to yield results.
"(We're) still negotiating," Adusei said in a text message
to Reuters.
The West African nation is also grappling with prolonged
electricity outages which have crippled industries, leading to
stunted economic growth and angered voters ahead of elections
next year.
Apart from the doctors, university teachers have also
announced withdrawal of services over delays in the payment of
their book and research allowances. Other public sector workers,
including psychiatric nurses, have also threatened to strike.
Finance Minister Seth Terkper said the government would only
offer to public sector workers what is "manageable" under the
current fiscal constraints so as not to jeopardize the fiscal
stabilization program under the IMF deal.
"We're not about to just give up all the efforts and energy
we've put in place over the last two-and-half years to restore
fiscal stability," Terkper said. "So we'll put all the cards on
the table and let them know what is possible now and what we can
accommodate next year."
Ghana spends 50-55 percent of its tax revenues on public
sector wages and compensation, down from 70 percent three years
ago and analysts say any rise in the wage bill could derail
medium term macro targets.
"The economy is currently on a tight rope and any additional
pressure on the budget, as we're seeing now from the workers'
demand, is bad news. On the other hand, the political
repercussions are obvious," economist Frank Dzoko said.
In a revised budget to Parliament last month, Terkper
widened the government's 2015 budget deficit target to 7.3
percent of gross domestic product (GDP) from 6.5 percent
previously and cut economic growth estimate to 3.5 percent to
3.9 percent.
(Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Grant McCool)