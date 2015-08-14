* Doctors demand improved allowances and benefits
* Strike tests government's budget discipline under IMF deal
By Kwasi Kpodo
ACCRA, Aug 14 Doctors in Ghana decided on Friday
to strike for two more weeks, their union said, in a protest
that is emptying hospitals and posing a stiff challenge to the
government of President John Mahama.
Doctors are refusing to see out-patients or admit new
in-patients, despite pressure from government, religious and
cultural leaders to go back to work.
They want better pay and conditions, a problem for a
government that is trying to cut a large budget deficit in order
to stick to the terms of a $918 million aid programme from the
International Monetary Fund.
The strike extension came as a surprise after the president
of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) had said the doctors were
likely to return to their jobs.
GMA deputy general secretary Justice Yankson said there was
unanimous agreement to continue the action while pressing the
government for a formal document to define doctors' conditions
of service.
"The people (doctors) have spoken and we will have to go by
their decision. They have given a further two weeks for this to
continue. Beyond that period, depending on gains that may or may
not have been made, we will reconvene," he said.
"There is a feeling that the government hasn't treated them
fairly over the years and they want this matter resolved."
At a closed meeting at the GMA headquarters, the doctors
appeared defiant, with some chanting 'Aluta Continua' (the
struggle continues).
A medical director in Ghana typically earns around 4,700
cedis ($1,175) per month, though many doctors supplement their
incomes by taking on private patients, and some work in
religious hospitals where pay and benefits can be better.
The strike is raising pressure on Mahama's government before
elections in 2016 that are expected to be tightly contested.
Ghana, which exports cocoa, oil and gold, is under a
three-year aid program with the IMF to stabilise an economy,
dogged by slowing growth, growing debt and a stubbornly high
budget deficit, partly attributed to a big public wage bill in
the last election year.
Public sector wages swallow up 50-55 percent of tax revenues,
down from 70 percent three years ago but still a concern for the
IMF. The West African nation is also grappling with prolonged
electricity outages which have crippled industries and angered
voters.
In a revised budget to parliament last month, Finance
Minister Seth Terkper widened the government's 2015 budget
deficit target to 7.3 percent of gross domestic product from 6.5
percent, and cut his economic growth estimate to 3.5 percent
from 3.9 percent.
