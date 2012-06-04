(Adds quotes, details)
ACCRA, June 4 Ghana will maintain fertiliser
subsidy levels for all its crops for the 2012/2013 growing
season, senior government officials said on Monday after
speculation by some on markets that cocoa subsidies might be cut
due to low world prices.
Agriculture Minister Kwesi Ahwoi said non-cocoa subsidies
would be maintained at current levels even though the government
will have to pay over 50 percent more to fund the programme due
to rising costs.
Kwabena Asante Poku, deputy chief executive in charge of
operations at regulator Cocobod, rejected talk of any reduction
in subsidies in the world's No. 2 grower.
"That cannot be true," he told Reuters.
Poku said subsidies currently covered about 50 percent of
fertiliser costs for cocoa farmers but he did not give details
on how much it was costing the government.
Ghana is in an election year and under pressure to keep
spending under control to ensure inflation and deficit targets
are met.
Ahwoi said the government will subsidise 176,000 tonnes of
fertiliser for non-cocoa crops, the same as for the 2011/12
season, but the cost will be 124.8 million cedis ($66.4
million), up from 79 million cedis.
Part of the spending will go on 151,000 tonnes of certified
seeds meant to improve the quality and productivity of crops,
including maize, rice and soya beans.
However, Ahwoi said farmers should prepare for the as yet
unspecified day when the government is forced to cut subsidies.
"Let me say that government cannot subsidize farm inputs
forever so farmers should embrace and adopt all the good
agricultural practices being disseminated to them by our
technical people ..," he said.
Awhoi said that the subsidies - which will cover crops
including cotton, rice and maize - take effect immediately and
would give farmers a saving of over 43 percent per bag of
fertiliser.
