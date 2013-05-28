ACCRA May 28 British energy firm Tullow Oil has appointed a Ghanaian power industry veteran to head its operations in the West African country, officials said on Tuesday.

Tullow is lead operator at Ghana's offshore Jubilee field which started oil production in December 2010. It has reserve estimates of up to two billion barrels.

Charles Darku, an electrical engineer, is expected to take over as chief executive of Tullow Ghana in mid-August, Bernice Natue, the company's spokeswoman in Accra, said.

Darku, who heads the distribution wing of the national power utility Gridco, has served nearly 30 years in the power sector in Ghana. He holds a Master's Degree in Public Administration from Harvard University.

Another Tullow oil official told Reuters the appointment reflected Tullow's commitment to boost local staffing by giving opportunity to capable nationals of host countries.

Darku will succeed Dai Jones, who led a consortium of energy firms to develop the Jubilee field in three and half years. Jones is relocating to the London office, officials said.

Tullow, listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange, holds a 35.5 percent stake in Jubilee which is currently producing an average 110,000 barrels daily.

Other stakeholders are Ghana's state-run GNPC with 13.6 percent, investment group Kosmos with 24.1 percent, Anadarko Petroleum Corp with 24.1 percent and Sabre/PetroSA with 2.7 percent.

The partners are currently awaiting Ghana's approval to begin work on a second oil field with plans for the first oil to start flowing in 2016.