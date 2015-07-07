METALS-Copper steady despite Escondida strike ending
* Strike lasted 43 days, copper steady (Updates with closing prices)
ACCRA, July 7 State-run Ghana Gas Company has shut down its Atuabo gas processing plant due to an unexpected disruption of gas supplies from the offshore Jubilee field operated by Tullow Oil, the plant's director said on Tuesday.
George Yankey told Reuters that Tullow had informed the plant of the disruption on its floating production vessel. Gas supplies were cut on July 3 and there was no indication when they would resume, he said. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Joe Bavier)
* Strike lasted 43 days, copper steady (Updates with closing prices)
WASHINGTON, March 23 The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said on Thursday it fined Experian and its subsidiaries $3 million for falsely telling customers its credit scores were used by lenders in making decisions.