ACCRA, July 7 State-run Ghana Gas Company has
shut down its Atuabo gas processing plant due to an unexpected
disruption of gas supplies from the offshore Jubilee field
operated by Tullow Oil, the plant's director said on
Tuesday.
George Yankey told Reuters that Tullow had informed the
plant of the disruption on its floating production vessel. Gas
supplies were cut on July 3 and there was no indication when
they would resume, he said.
"Our plant and other systems are in good health but we've
had to shut down due to an unplanned disruption in supplies from
the FPSO (floating, production, storage and offloading vessel),"
Yankey said.
Tullow did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Chinese-built, $750 million Atuabo gas facility in
western Ghana processes around 100 million standard cubic feet
of gas daily to feed nearby thermal power generators run by the
country's main power utility.
The plant's construction was a crucial part of a government
strategy to ease a chronic energy shortage that has contributed
to a slowing of the economy.
Tullow holds a 35.48 percent stake in the Jubilee field. The
other stakeholders are the state-owned Ghana National Petroleum
Corporation with 13.64 percent, Kosmos Energy with 24.08
percent, Anadarko Petroleum Corp with 24.08 percent, and
Sabre/PetroSA with 2.73 percent.
