* GHG has around 2 bln pounds debt

* Loans plummeted to deeply distressed levels

* Likely to breach debt covenants by June -banking sources

By Claire Ruckin and Isabell Witt

LONDON, March 8 Lenders to General Healthcare Group, one of Britain's largest independent healthcare services provider, are bracing for heavy losses as its debt falls to deeply distressed levels and the company prepares for a restructuring, banking sources said.

Loans in GHG, which was bought in 2006 by a consortium comprising Apax Partners, Brockton Capital, London & Regional Properties and Netcare, are attracting interest from investors in distressed assets, the sources said.

The company is expected to breach covenants by June and a debt restructuring is imminent, the sources said.

GHG said its banks were happy with its situation.

It is struggling with a debt burden as its 2006 acquisition was backed by 2 billion pounds ($3.14 billion) of borrowing split between 315 million at its operating business (opco) and 1.65 billion pounds at its property arm (propco).

An opco/propco structure, as it is commonly referred to, sees the propco's debt serviced with rent payments from the opco. It is the same model under which peer Southern Cross fell down after defaulting on its debt.

The propco loans are almost worthless, quoted in Europe's secondary loan market at 5.5 percent of face value, down from 32.5 at the start of the year, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

The company's Opco loans are quoted in distressed territory at 65 percent of face value, secondary loan traders said.

GHG is suffering from a wider economic malaise which has seen a fall in property prices and a drop in demand for private healthcare as consumers tighten their belts, bankers said.

"The original structure was based on a model which probably assumed growth of the opco business and its income," a finance partner at a leading law firm said.

"The one thing you can be reasonably confident of is that the model has been shown to diverge from reality and so fundamental adjustment is probably now required."

"GHG aims to reach an agreement with its funders over refinancing in 2013," the company said.

GHG expects its funding banks to act responsibly in this, and not be distracted by the situation in the care home sector, where in some cases falling occupancy, reduced local authority reimbursement rates, and declining service quality have created extremely difficult conditions for operators," the company said.

($1 = 0.6367 pound) (Editing by David Hulmes)