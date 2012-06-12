NEW YORK, June 12 Carlos Ghosn, chief executive of both Nissan Motor Co and Renault, said the companies expect "three to four more years of stagnation" in the European auto business.

Ghosn, speaking at an industry breakfast in New York, said the companies are "planning for the worst" in Europe, where auto sales have fallen along with the continent's economies.

In Japan, where the strong yen has made it difficult to profit, Nissan is staying put, he said.

"The level of the yen is unbelievable," he said, but added that "we're not leaving" Japan.

Ghosn made his comments at a Wall Street Journal event.

