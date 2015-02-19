Feb 19 Global Health Partner AB

* Q4 sales revenues increased to SEK 209.9 million (208.4)

* Q4 EBITDA improved to SEK 18.0 million (8.5)

* Says adopted a new dividend policy, which says that in long term 50 percent of profits after tax and minority interests shall be distributed to shareholders

* Says proposal to annual general meeting for 2014 is 13 öre per share

Says after some dampening of growth in q4 of 2014, we have a positive view of current year