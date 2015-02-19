BRIEF-BioLineRx prices $25 mln underwritten public offering
* BioLine rx ltd - priced underwritten public offering of about 29.4 million ADSs at public offering price of $0.85 per ads
Feb 19 Global Health Partner AB
* Q4 sales revenues increased to SEK 209.9 million (208.4)
* Q4 EBITDA improved to SEK 18.0 million (8.5)
* Says adopted a new dividend policy, which says that in long term 50 percent of profits after tax and minority interests shall be distributed to shareholders
* Says proposal to annual general meeting for 2014 is 13 öre per share
* Says after some dampening of growth in q4 of 2014, we have a positive view of current year
* Cytosorbents Corp - pricing of an underwritten public offering of 2.2 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $4.50 per share