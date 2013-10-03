Oct 3 One of Canada's largest discount chains,
Giant Tiger Stores Ltd, is exploring a sale that could value it
at around $800 million, three people familiar with the matter
said on Thursday.
The chain, which has more than 200 stores throughout Canada
and employs more than 7,000 people, has hired Goldman Sachs
Group Inc to advise on a potential sale, the sources
said.
The company has around $80 million in earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and could
attract a valuation of around 10 times that amount, one of the
people said.
The people asked not to be identified because the sale
process is confidential. Giant Tiger could not be immediately
reached for comment. Goldman Sachs declined to comment.
Privately owned Giant Tiger, founded in 1961, operates with
nearly all of its stores franchised.
Discount retail has become an increasingly competitive
category in Canada, as U.S. giants like Wal-Mart Stores Inc
and Target Corp square off against smaller
Canadian players.