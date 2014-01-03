BRIEF-Revenio: FDA marketing approval granted in the US
* Icare Finland Oy has received a marketing approval for Icare HOME tonometer in United States.
NEW YORK Jan 3 Giant Interactive Group Inc : * Shares slide 4.9 percent in heavy volume
* Icare Finland Oy has received a marketing approval for Icare HOME tonometer in United States.
March 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 42 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.5 percent ahead of the cash market open.
AMSTERDAM, March 22 ING disclosed in its annual report published last week that it is being targeted by Dutch prosecutors in a criminal investigation into money laundering and corruption that could result in significant fines.