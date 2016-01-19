DUBAI Jan 19 Gulf International Bank
(GIB) has picked at least four banks to arrange investor
meetings as early as this month ahead of a potential bond issue
denominated in Saudi riyals, sources aware of the matter told
Reuters on Tuesday.
GIB -- 97 percent-owned by a Saudi state-owned fund -- could
raise between 1 and 1.5 billion riyals ($267-400 million)
through a five-year bond, said one of the sources, who is based
in the kingdom.
The Bahrain-based lender has picked banks including its own
investment banking arm GIB Capital, Riyad Capital, Samba
Capital, and Saudi Fransi Capital to arrange the deal, according
to the Saudi-based source and a second source.
The lender told Reuters it would release a statement about
the issue upon its completion. The sources spoke on condition of
anonymity as the information is private.
GIB, which is predominantly a wholesale bank providing
services to big companies and financial institutions, launched
the Middle East's first online-only consumer banking business
last year.
($1 = 3.7498 riyals)
