BRIEF-Sapling prolongs deal with Rubicon Partners for audit its financial statement
* Prolongs deal with Rubicon Partners SA for audit its financial statement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, July 13 Gulf International Bank (GIB) said on Wednesday that it had appointed Osamah Mohammed Shaker as chief executive of its investment banking subsidiary, GIB Capital.
Shaker has more than 16 years of banking and investment experience in Saudi Arabia with the Saudi British Bank and HSBC Saudi Arabia, Bahrain-based GIB said in a statement. Most recently he worked at the kingdom's central bank.
The appointment was effective June 29, the statement added.
(Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by David Goodman)
NEW YORK, Jan 31 Betterment, one the earliest and largest online wealth managers known as robo-advisers, is launching new services that will allow clients to receive financial advice from human advisers, as digital and traditional investment management models converge.
CHICAGO, Jan 31 Global investments in agriculture technology startups fell 30 percent in 2016 as investor interest in companies offering drones and satellite-guided farm machines cooled following the biggest capital inflow ever a year earlier, according to a study released on Tuesday.