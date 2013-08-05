LONDON Aug 5 Prime Minister David Cameron is "seriously concerned" by reports that Spain is considering introducing fees at the border with Gibraltar and closing its airspace to planes using the British overseas territory's airport, his spokesman said on Monday.

"We remain seriously concerned by events at the Spain/Gibraltar border," the spokesman told reporters. "We are seeking an explanation from them (the Spanish government) regarding the reports that they might target Gibraltar with further measures." (Reporting by Peter Griffiths; Editing by Andrew Osborn)