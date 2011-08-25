CHICAGO Aug 25 Gibson Guitar Corp's
[GIBSN.UL] chief executive said on Thursday he would fight a
federal investigation of the legendary guitar maker's wood
imports after agents raided the company for the second time in
two years.
Federal agents raided Gibson facilities in Nashville and
Memphis, Tennessee, on Wednesday, seizing wood imported from
India, and workers were sent home.
In an affidavit, authorities indicated they are weighing
charges against the company or its executives for illegally
importing wood under a U.S. law barring importation of
endangered plants and woods. The company has sued to recover
its property.
"Gibson has complied with foreign laws and believes it is
innocent of any wrong doing," Chief Executive Officer Henry
Juszkiewicz said in a statement. "We will fight aggressively to
prove our innocence."
Juszkiewicz said the company, which began more than a
century ago and makes some of the world's most prized guitars,
has worked with environmental groups such as the Rainforest
Alliance to ensure its wood imports are from sustainable
sources.
"(The government) has suggested that the use of wood from
India that is not finished by Indian workers is illegal, not
because of U.S. law, but because it is the Justice Department's
interpretation of a law in India," Juszkiewicz said.
If the same wood from the same tree was finished by Indian
workers, the material would be legal, he said.
In an affidavit, agent John Rayfield of the U.S. Fish and
Wildlife Service said U.S. Customs agents in June detained a
shipment of sawn ebony logs from India.
The paperwork accompanying the shipment identified it
fraudulently as Indian ebony fingerboards for guitars and it
did not say it was going to Gibson, the affidavit said.
In July, agents observed Indian ebony and rosewood
delivered to a storage facility for Gibson, according to the
affidavit, which asked permission to seize Gibson's business
computers.
Gibson plants also were raided in 2009, when agents
confiscated ebony imported from Madagascar.
(Reporting by Andrew Stern; Editing by Bill Trott)