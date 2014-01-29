BRIEF-Elliott pushes Azko Nobel to engage in talks with suitor PPG Industries - WSJ, citing sources
* Elliott Management owns stake in Akzo Nobel NV; Elliott is pushing Azko to engage in talks with suitor PPG Industries Inc - WSJ, citing sources
SINGAPORE Jan 29 Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte Ltd and Macquarie Capital have formed a joint venture which has bought a majority stake in Iglu, an Australian student accommodation provider with a property portfolio worth about $132 million.
The deal is the largest of its kind in the Australian student accommodation sector, GIC said in a statement, without disclosing the investment value. Macquarie Capital is a unit of Macquarie Group Ltd.
Iglu - a specialist developer, operator and owner of purpose built off-campus student accommodation - has a real estate portfolio of approximately A$150 million ($132 million), comprising over 900 beds across three properties in Sydney and Brisbane.
GIC and Macquarie Capital said further funding will be committed to build additional Iglu-managed properties that are close to educational institutions and public transport.
GIC, the bigger of Singapore's two state funds, has been a far more active investor than Temasek Holdings Pvt Ltd in recent months.
Earlier this month GIC partnered a group of investors to buy $1.3 billion worth of Manhattan office space from Time Warner Inc, its second major real estate deal in the developed world less than a month.
($1 = 1.1399 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
* Elliott International LP reports 6.2 percent passive stake in Matlin & Partners Acquisition Corp as of March 10 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nAJcAQ) Further company coverage:
