BRIEF-Dapulse says it raised $25 mln in its series B round, bringing its total funding to $34.1 mln
* Dapulse says it raised $25 million in its series b round, bringing its total funding to $34.1 million Source text for Eikon:
SINGAPORE Nov 5 Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC will invest HK$659 million ($85.03 million) in Bloomage BioTechnology Corp as it bets on China's leading medical cosmetic products and services firm.
The investment includes HK$465 million in convertible bonds and HK$194 million in new shares, the Hong Kong-listed company said in a statement.
GIC, which according to the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute is the world's twelfth biggest sovereign wealth fund with assets estimated at S$344 billion, has said in the past it is keen on investing in technology companies in markets like China and India.
Barclays was the sole placing agent for the deal.
($1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Confirms share purchase agreement (SPA) with Namib Gate Holdings Proprietary Ltd to acquire 5,541,480 Redefine shares and 375,280 EPP shares has been executed by both parties
April 6 Bank holding company PacWest Bancorp said on Thursday it would buy CU Bancorp in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $705 million.