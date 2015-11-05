SINGAPORE Nov 5 Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC will invest HK$659 million ($85.03 million) in Bloomage BioTechnology Corp as it bets on China's leading medical cosmetic products and services firm.

The investment includes HK$465 million in convertible bonds and HK$194 million in new shares, the Hong Kong-listed company said in a statement.

GIC, which according to the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute is the world's twelfth biggest sovereign wealth fund with assets estimated at S$344 billion, has said in the past it is keen on investing in technology companies in markets like China and India.

Barclays was the sole placing agent for the deal.

($1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Stephen Coates)