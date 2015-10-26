BRIEF-Nedbank comments on credit ratings actions by Standard and Poor's and Moody's
* We have strong capital and liquidity levels and our plans for 2017 are in place and include robust stress testing
DUBAI Oct 26 Kuwait-based Gulf Investment Corp (GIC) has picked four banks to arrange investor meetings starting on Thursday ahead of a potential U.S. dollar-denominated bond issue, a document from lead arrangers showed on Monday.
The firm, equally owned by the six Gulf Cooperation Council states, mandated Citigroup, HSBC, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Standard Chartered for the bond offer, the document showed.
GIC, created to drive private enterprise and economic growth in the Gulf region, will meet investors in Asia, the Middle East and Europe; a benchmark-sized bond will then be issued depending on market conditions. Benchmark usually means at least $500 million.
JERUSALEM, April 6 The board of Bank Hapoalim , Israel's largest lender, has instructed management to explore options for selling off its credit card unit Isracard, the bank said on Thursday.
