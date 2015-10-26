DUBAI Oct 26 Kuwait-based Gulf Investment Corp (GIC) has picked four banks to arrange investor meetings starting on Thursday ahead of a potential U.S. dollar-denominated bond issue, a document from lead arrangers showed on Monday.

The firm, equally owned by the six Gulf Cooperation Council states, mandated Citigroup, HSBC, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Standard Chartered for the bond offer, the document showed.

GIC, created to drive private enterprise and economic growth in the Gulf region, will meet investors in Asia, the Middle East and Europe; a benchmark-sized bond will then be issued depending on market conditions. Benchmark usually means at least $500 million.

