SINGAPORE Feb 24 Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC agreed to invest a total of 5.2 trillion rupiah ($387 million) in PT Trans Retail, the retail arm of Indonesian conglomerate CT Corp, the two firms said in a statement on Wednesday.

Trans Retail operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, and cash and carry stores under the Carrefour and TRANSmart brands.

