(Adds details on deal, background on CT Corp)

SINGAPORE/JAKARTA Feb 24 Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC agreed to invest 5.2 trillion rupiah ($387 million) in PT Trans Retail, the retail arm of Indonesian conglomerate CT Corp, which operates stores under the Carrefour and TRANSmart brands.

The deal highlights continued investor interest in the Indonesian retail sector despite a slowdown last year in Southeast Asia's biggest economy.

In December, Indonesia's Salim group raised $1 billion from a group of private equity firms including Northstar Group and TPG, which was structured to give investors access to shares in Salim Group's mini-market business, sources said.

CT Corp Chairman Chairul Tanjung said in a statement the partnership with GIC was a "significant step forward in enabling Trans Retail to expand its store footprint and realise its vision of becoming a leading multi-format retailer".

Indonesian consumption faltered last year as growth fell to its weakest pace in six years, but it is showing signs of picking up.

The central bank's consumer confidence index in January rose to the highest since August.

The rupiah has recovered 2.5 percent so far in 2016 after last year's 10 percent fall, which was seen hurting the ability of many Indonesian conglomerates to service their U.S. dollar-denominated debt.

CT Corp, which has banking and media interests, bought over Carrefour's controlling stake in its Indonesian supermarket operations in 2012 for $673 million, taking full ownership in a debt-backed acquisition.

It is controlled by Chairul Tanjung who was ranked as Indonesia's fifth-richest person with a net worth of $4.8 billion last year, according to business magazine Forbes.

Tanjung was a dentist by training and a former Indonesia coordinating minister for economics. His assets include television station Trans TV, theme park Trans Studio and PT Bank Mega Tbk.

CT Corp declined to comment on the size of GIC's stake after the investment.

($1 = 13,445.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar, Aradhana Aravindan in SINGAPORE and Eveline Danubrata in JAKARTA; Editing by Stephen Coates)