HONG KONG Feb 25 The Government of Singapore Investment Corp is selling 595.7 million shares in Global Logistic Properties to raise up to S$1.6 billion (US$1.3 billion), Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported on Monday.

The price range is S$2.60-$2.66 per share, giving discounts of 2.6 percent-4.8 percent to Monday's volume-weighted average price and 3.3 percent-5.5 percent to the closing price.

JP Morgan is sole bookrunner. (Reporting By Daniel Stanton and Fiona Lau at IFR; Editing by Greg Mahlich)