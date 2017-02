HONG KONG, Sept 9 Government of Singapore Investment Corp (GIC) , the city-state's biggest sovereign wealth fund, has hired Arjun Khullar as a fund manager from J.P. Morgan Chase & Co , IFR reported on Friday.

Khullar spent 16 years at J.P. Morgan and was the head of international listings based in London in his latest role at the Wall Street bank, the report added. Prior to that, he was the co-head of Asia equity capital markets. (Reporting by Shankar Ramakrishnan; Editing by Chris Lewis)