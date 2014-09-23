Sept 23 Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, GIC
, is in talks to buy the British roadside rescue
business RAC Ltd from U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group LP
for over 2 billion pounds ($3.28 billion), Sky News
reported, citing a person familiar with the talks.
The British broadcaster said the sale to GIC was likely to
end an expected share listing of RAC. Sky added that GIC might
instead take a large minority stake in RAC before an initial
public offering. (bit.ly/1riGeNv)
Sources told Reuters in June that RAC was considering an IPO
this year in a deal that media reports have said could value the
company at 2 billion pounds.
Sky said, without citing sources, that CVC Capital Partners
had also expressed interest in buying RAC.
GIC, CVC, RAC and Carlyle were not immediately available for
comment.
(1 US dollar = 0.6100 British pound)
(Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore; Editing by Larry
King)