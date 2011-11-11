SINGAPORE Nov 12 Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC said on Saturday it has sold most of its shares in troubled Japanese medical device and camera maker Olympus Corp.

GIC, which is the acronym for Government of Singapore Investment Corp, once held about 2 percent of Olympus, according to media reports.

"The majority of the investment was made in the midst of the global financial crisis. GIC disposed of almost all of its investments on first suspicion of possible wrongdoing in Olympus," the Singapore fund said in a statement.

The Singapore fund added it currently has only an insignificant holding under a portfolio managed by an external fund manager. (Reporting by Kevin Lim)