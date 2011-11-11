BRIEF-Jordan's Islamic Insurance posts FY profit
* FY net profit after tax 1.9 million dinars versus 1.8 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2kW4Ezn) Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE Nov 12 Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC said on Saturday it has sold most of its shares in troubled Japanese medical device and camera maker Olympus Corp.
GIC, which is the acronym for Government of Singapore Investment Corp, once held about 2 percent of Olympus, according to media reports.
"The majority of the investment was made in the midst of the global financial crisis. GIC disposed of almost all of its investments on first suspicion of possible wrongdoing in Olympus," the Singapore fund said in a statement.
The Singapore fund added it currently has only an insignificant holding under a portfolio managed by an external fund manager. (Reporting by Kevin Lim)
* FY net profit 597.8 million pounds versus 665 million pounds year ago
* Board recommends 12 percent cash dividend for 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2l71N8F) Further company coverage: