UPDATE 3-Activist hedge fund critical of Walt Disney's move on Disneyland Paris
* Disneyland Paris has struggled with losses and debts (Adds comment from source familiar with the matter)
SINGAPORE, Sept 25 Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC said on Thursday it had bought a stake in RAC Ltd, Britain's second biggest roadside recovery firm, from private equity fund Carlyle Group for an undisclosed amount.
GIC did not specify the size of the stake it had bought, but said it was now a majority owner along with Carlyle Group, which has owned RAC Ltd since 2011.
In a joint statement, Carlyle Group also said it would not launch an initial public offering in RAC Ltd at this time. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
* Disneyland Paris has struggled with losses and debts (Adds comment from source familiar with the matter)
March 14 Luxury fashion retailer Neiman Marcus Group Ltd LLC said on Tuesday that it was exploring strategic alternatives, including changes to its capital structure or a sale of the company, as it seeks relief from its swelling debt pile.
* Dutch election, U.S. rate decision in focus (Adds details, closing prices)