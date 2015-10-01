SINGAPORE Oct 1 Singapore sovereign wealth fund
GIC said it had formed a joint venture with mall
operator Macerich Co to buy a 40 percent stake in five
retail assets in the United States.
The transactions are expected to close in phases starting in
October and ending in the first quarter of 2016.
"We expect these high-quality assets to continue generating
steady income streams and are confident of their growth moving
forward," said Lee Kok Sun, regional head for Americas at GIC
Real Estate.
The statement did not specify the value of the transaction.
GIC has been on a shopping spree for properties recently.
Some of its latest deals include investing about $300 million in
a new joint venture with Indian developer DLF and
buying a minority stake in a shopping mall controlled by
Brazil's Aliansce Shopping Centers SA.
