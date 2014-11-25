SINGAPORE Nov 25 Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC and Indonesia's Rajawali Group have agreed to jointly invest up to $500 million in equity in property projects in Indonesia, the two companies said in a statement on Tuesday.

The joint venture will look at sectors including office, retail, residential and mixed-use projects mainly in the central business district of Indonesian capital Jakarta, the statement said.

Privately-owned Rajawali is one of Indonesia's largest investment companies. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Rujun Shen; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)