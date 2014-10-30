SINGAPORE Oct 30 Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC will buy a stake of 20 percent in a Turkish real estate company, Rönesans Gayrimenkul Yatirim A.S. for 250 million euros, the two firms said in a statement.

The pact takes the form of a primary rights issue and GIC's injection will fund acquisitions and development of new projects in Turkey.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of this year. (Reporting by Theodora D'cruz; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)