BRIEF-Shanxi Securities to issue corporate bonds worth up to 3 bln yuan
* Says it plans to issue 3-year corporate bonds worth up to 2 billion yuan
SINGAPORE Oct 30 Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC will buy a stake of 20 percent in a Turkish real estate company, Rönesans Gayrimenkul Yatirim A.S. for 250 million euros, the two firms said in a statement.
The pact takes the form of a primary rights issue and GIC's injection will fund acquisitions and development of new projects in Turkey.
The transaction is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of this year. (Reporting by Theodora D'cruz; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
* Says it plans to issue 3-year corporate bonds worth up to 2 billion yuan
March 13 Intercontinental International Real Estate Investment Company SA:
TOKYO, March 13 Japan's Toshiba Corp is seeking to extend its Tuesday deadline for submitting official third-quarter earnings due to disagreements with auditors over issues at its U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse, sources familiar with the matter said.