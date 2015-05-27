SAO PAULO May 27 GIC Private Ltd, Singapore's
sovereign wealth fund, has agreed to pay about 3.3 billion reais
($1 billion) for a 16 percent stake in Rede D'Or Sao Luiz SA,
Brazil's largest hospital chain, a source with direct knowledge
of the transaction said.
GIC will acquire the stake in equal shares from Brazilian
businessman Jorge Moll and his family, who founded Rede D'Or,
and Grupo BTG Pactual SA, said the source, who asked for
anonymity because the information is private. An announcement
could take place as early as Wednesday, the source added.
The deal comes weeks after Moll and BTG Pactual sold an 8
percent stake in Rede D'Or to Carlyle Group LP for 1.75
billion reais.
GIC is buying the 16 percent stake at a price that is about
11 times estimated annual operational profits of Rede D'Or for
this year. That is below the average multiple of 15 times seen
in healthcare deals in the Americas in the first five months of
the year, according to Thomson Reuters data.
BTG Pactual declined to comment, and a Carlyle
representative was not immediately available to comment. Efforts
to reach the media offices representing the Moll family and GIC
were unsuccessful.
The purchase of the Rede D'Or stake should help give GIC
direct exposure to a sector that represents 10 percent of
Brazil's gross domestic product but is grappling with an ageing
infrastructure, a dearth of qualified staff and rising costs.
Rede D'Or, which operates 27 hospitals in four Brazilian
states, last year had revenue of 5.5 billion reais and earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of about 930
million reais.
Foreign interest in Brazilian hospitals skyrocketed
following President Dilma Rousseff's decision to end the ban on
foreign ownership in the sector early in January. Industry
leaders expect private equity involvement in Brazil's hospital
industry to help restore profitability in the sector.
