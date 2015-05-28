(Recast with announcement of the sale)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO May 27 GIC Private Ltd,
Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, bought an undisclosed stake
in Brazilian hospital chain Rede D'Or from investment bank BTG
Pactual for 1.6 billion reais ($509.46 million), the
bank said in a filling on Wednesday.
Two sources with knowledge of the transaction told Reuters
earlier that GIC had also agreed to buy an equal number of
shares from Brazilian businessman Jorge Moll and his family, who
founded Rede D'Or, bringing the amount of the deal to 3.3
billion reais. The two operations would give GIC a stake of 16
percent in the hospital chain, said the sources, who asked for
anonymity because the information is private.
Efforts to reach the media offices representing the Moll
family and GIC were unsuccessful.
BTG Pactual did not say in the statement what would be its
remaining stake in Rede D'Or after the sale.
The deal comes weeks after Moll and BTG Pactual sold an 8
percent stake in Rede D'Or to Carlyle Group LP for 1.75
billion reais.
The purchase of the Rede D'Or stake should help give GIC
direct exposure to a sector that represents 10 percent of
Brazil's gross domestic product but is grappling with an ageing
infrastructure, a dearth of qualified staff and rising costs.
Rede D'Or, which operates 27 hospitals in four Brazilian
states, last year had revenue of 5.5 billion reais and earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of about 930
million reais.
Foreign interest in Brazilian hospitals skyrocketed
following President Dilma Rousseff's decision to end the ban on
foreign ownership in the sector early in January. Industry
leaders expect private equity involvement in Brazil's hospital
industry to help restore profitability in the sector.
($1 = 3.1406 Brazilian reais)
