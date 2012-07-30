(Adds details from annual report)

By Kevin Lim and Saeed Azhar

SINGAPORE, July 31 Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC slashed its bond holdings and raised cash in its last fiscal year as "abnormally low" bond yields in the developed economies increased the risk of holding fixed-income investments, its latest annual report showed.

The Government of Singapore Investment Corp, which manages an estimated $300 billion plus in assets, reduced bonds to 17 percent of its portfolio as of end-March 2012, down from 22 percent a year ago.

Its cash holdings rose to 11 percent from 3 percent a year ago.

"Due to the heightened uncertainty in global markets, we allowed the cash inflow from investment income and fund injection to accumulate during the year in preparation for better investment opportunities," Group Chief Investment Officer Ng Kok Song said in GIC's annual report which was released on Tuesday.

GIC, which bought into Citigroup and UBS at the start of the financial crisis, also reduced shares in developed markets to 30 percent of its portfolio from 34 percent a year ago but kept emerging market shares steady at 15 percent of its portfolio.

"In the government's portfolio, positive returns from bonds and real estate offset the negative returns from emerging markets and natural resource equities," Ng said.

GIC said its annualized rate of return for the five years ended March 2012 was 3.4 percent in U.S. dollar terms, down from 6.3 percent for the five years to March 2011. Its 10-year annualized return was 7.6 percent, up from 7.4 percent, while its 20-year return was 6.8 percent.

The annualized rolling 20-year real rate of return, which takes into account inflation, was 3.9 percent.

GIC's report comes a few days after China Investment Corp reported its first-ever drop in net profit for 2011.

Singapore's smaller fund Temasek said total shareholder returns dropped to 1.5 percent for the year ended March 2012 from 4.6 percent a year earlier, while Norway's $600 billion sovereign fund said returns stood at 2.28 percent in international currency terms for the 12 months to March 31. (Reporting by Kevin Lim; editing by M.D. Golan)