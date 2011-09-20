SINGAPORE, Sept 20 The Government of Singapore Investment Corp , the biggest shareholder in UBS , expressed disappointment at the alleged fraud trading case at the Swiss bank on Tuesday and urged it to take "firm" action to restore confidence.

In its first reaction to the rogue trading case that has caused UBS a $2.3 billion loss, the Singapore sovereign wealth fund said it has sought details on how the bank is tightening controls and will look forward to the results of the investigation.

"GIC's view of UBS' fundamental strength as a well-capitalised bank with a strong private wealth management franchise remains unchanged," a spokeswoman said in a statement.

GIC, which is UBS's biggest shareholder with a 6.4 percent stake, an investment that was worth around 2.5 billion Swiss francs ($2.86 billion).

The sovereign wealth fund has lost about 77 percent of its 11 billion Swiss franc investment in UBS made at the end of 2007, excluding dividends, according to Reuters calculation based on UBS filings. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar)