SINGAPORE, Sept 20 The Government of Singapore
Investment Corp , the biggest shareholder in UBS
, expressed disappointment at the alleged fraud trading
case at the Swiss bank on Tuesday and urged it to take "firm"
action to restore confidence.
In its first reaction to the rogue trading case that has
caused UBS a $2.3 billion loss, the Singapore sovereign wealth
fund said it has sought details on how the bank is tightening
controls and will look forward to the results of the
investigation.
"GIC's view of UBS' fundamental strength as a
well-capitalised bank with a strong private wealth management
franchise remains unchanged," a spokeswoman said in a statement.
GIC, which is UBS's biggest shareholder with a 6.4 percent
stake, an investment that was worth around 2.5 billion Swiss
francs ($2.86 billion).
The sovereign wealth fund has lost about 77 percent of its
11 billion Swiss franc investment in UBS made at the end of
2007, excluding dividends, according to Reuters calculation
based on UBS filings.
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar)