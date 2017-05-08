(Corrects from "Elliot" to "Elliott" throughout)
May 8 Activist investor Elliott Management has
taken a 15.3 percent stake in Gigamon Inc, which makes
software to manage traffic online, according to a regulatory
filing.
Elliott said the company's shares are significantly
undervalued and represent an attractive investment opportunity.
The activist investor also plans to discuss with Gigamon's
board opportunities to maximize shareholder value, according to
the filing. (bit.ly/2qhlQ7H)
(Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)